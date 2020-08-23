-
Daniel Berger shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2020
Highlights
Daniel Berger makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day in 3rd at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 30 under; and Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Berger's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Berger hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Berger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
