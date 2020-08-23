Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 25 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-5 second, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, Conners missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Conners hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Conners chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.