Chez Reavie hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 48th at 7 under Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 27 under, Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under, and Danny Lee is in 3rd at 18 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Reavie's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reavie chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Reavie had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.