Charley Hoffman shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2020
Highlights
Charley Hoffman birdies No. 11 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Charley Hoffman makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 13th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under; and Daniel Berger and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 365-yard par-4 first, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoffman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hoffman's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 seventh, Hoffman hit his 74 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
