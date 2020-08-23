Charles Howell III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 44th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 17 under.

At the 542-yard par-5 second, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Howell III to even for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Howell III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 213-yard par-3 eighth green, Howell III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Howell III at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Howell III had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Howell III hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Howell III hit his 217 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.