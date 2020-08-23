-
Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2020
Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 32nd at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 26 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Ryan Palmer and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Tringale hit his 226 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
Tringale tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Tringale chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tringale had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
