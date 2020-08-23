Cameron Smith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 18th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under; and Daniel Berger is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Smith had a great 285-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 2 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 213-yard par-3 eighth green, Smith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smith at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smith had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Smith's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Smith's tee shot went 246 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Smith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Smith hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.