Cameron Davis shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis sinks a 28-foot eagle on No. 2 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Cameron Davis makes a 28-foot eagle putt on the par-5 2nd hole.
Cameron Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 29th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under; and Daniel Berger and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Davis got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to even for the round.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 seventh, Davis hit his 169 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 187-yard par-3 green 16th, Davis suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
