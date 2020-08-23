-
Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 17th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under; and Daniel Berger and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
Watson tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to 1 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Watson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to even for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Watson's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 95 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
