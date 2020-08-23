  • Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.