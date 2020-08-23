Brian Harman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 11th at 14 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-5 second, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Harman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Harman's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-4 14th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Harman had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 6 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 7 under for the round.