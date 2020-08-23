In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round in 64th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 24 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 18 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Todd tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Todd's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Todd hit his 74 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Todd to even for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Todd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Todd had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Todd his second shot was a drop and his approach went 94 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.