Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 44th at 8 under Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under, Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under, and Scottie Scheffler, Ryan Palmer, Daniel Berger, Harry Higgs, Kevin Kisner, and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-5 second, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Steele's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Steele had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Steele hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to even for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.