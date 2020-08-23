-
Beau Hossler shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 48th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under; and Ryan Palmer and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Hossler went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Hossler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.
On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
