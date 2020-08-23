In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round in 67th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Davis and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Landry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Landry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to even for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 187-yard par-3 green 16th, Landry suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 17th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.