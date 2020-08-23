In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Alex Noren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 8th at 15 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 29 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 20 under; and Daniel Berger and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Noren's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Noren chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-4 14th, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.