Adam Scott putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his round tied for 58th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Adam Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.
At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Scott hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
Scott hit his tee at the green on the 187-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
