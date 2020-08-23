In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Schenk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 34th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Davis, Viktor Hovland, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schenk hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Schenk's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schenk's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Schenk went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.