Adam Long shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 51st at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Davis, Viktor Hovland, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Long hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Long had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
