In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Zach Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 33rd at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Johnson hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

Johnson hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.