Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 42nd at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
Xander Schauffele got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Xander Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Schauffele's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
