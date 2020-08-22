Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 40th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Wyndham Clark had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Clark chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

Clark hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 54-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Clark's 161 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.