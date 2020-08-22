-
Webb Simpson shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson makes birdie on No. 10 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Webb Simpson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Simpson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Simpson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Simpson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 152 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
Simpson got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 under for the round.
