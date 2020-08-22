Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 42nd at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis is in 2nd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hovland had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 under for the round.

Hovland hit his tee shot 273 yards to the native area on the 412-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.