In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his round tied for 4th at 12 under with Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; and Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Tyrrell Hatton's 99 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Hatton hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Hatton chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hatton's 175 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Hatton hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 6 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 5 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Hatton hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Hatton had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 8 under for the round.