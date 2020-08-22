  • Tyrrell Hatton putts himself to a 8-under 63 in third round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.