In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 52nd at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis is in 2nd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Charley Hoffman, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-5 second, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Duncan's 192 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Duncan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Duncan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Duncan's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Duncan hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 412-yard par-4 17th. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.