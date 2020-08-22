In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Troy Merritt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 61st at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, Tyrrell Hatton, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Merritt hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Merritt's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-4 14th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.