Strong putting brings Tommy Fleetwood an even-par round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 35th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 18 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Tommy Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Fleetwood chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fleetwood hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.
