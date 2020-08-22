In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tiger Woods hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Woods finished his round in 68th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Woods chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Woods's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Woods chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Woods's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to even for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Woods's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Woods got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.

Woods got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woods to 3 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Woods chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.