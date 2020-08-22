In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 14th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Gooch chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gooch's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Gooch chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Gooch had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Gooch went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Gooch's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.