Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Kim went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

Kim tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kim's 119 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Kim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.