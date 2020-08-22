In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 29th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 17 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 15 under; and Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Muñoz's 115 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz's tee shot went 181 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Muñoz's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Muñoz hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.