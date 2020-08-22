Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Harris English; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Scheffler hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Scheffler hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Scheffler's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at 2 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.