Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Scott Piercy makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 28th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Davis is in 3rd at 15 under.
At the 365-yard par-4 first, Piercy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Piercy at 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.
Piercy hit his tee at the green on the 187-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
