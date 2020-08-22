-
Scott Harrington shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Harrington hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 64th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 18 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Harrington reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Harrington hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Harrington's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
