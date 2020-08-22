In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Ryan Palmer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Palmer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-4 14th, after his drive went to the native area Palmer stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.