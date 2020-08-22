Russell Henley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Henley hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

Henley tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Henley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Henley to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 16th, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Henley to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Henley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.