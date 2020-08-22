Rory McIlroy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round in 69th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 542-yard par-5 second, McIlroy took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and three putted for triple bogey. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the day.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, McIlroy hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, McIlroy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McIlroy's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 516-yard par-4 14th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.