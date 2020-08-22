Robby Shelton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 57th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Davis, Danny Lee, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Bubba Watson, and Harris English are tied for 5th at 13 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Shelton hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Shelton hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Shelton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Shelton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to even for the round.