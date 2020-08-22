-
Rickie Fowler shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 56th at 5 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 16 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Charley Hoffman is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to even for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Fowler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.
