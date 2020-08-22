Richy Werenski hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 65th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 17 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 15 under; and Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Werenski had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Werenski's his second shot went 11 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 5 over for the round.