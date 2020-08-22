-
Paul Casey posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the third round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Casey hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and finished the round bogey free. Casey finished his round tied for 40th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Paul Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Casey had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Casey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Casey's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
