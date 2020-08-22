In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round in 69th at 1 over; Cameron Davis and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Charley Hoffman is in 3rd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Rodgers's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

Rodgers hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

Rodgers's tee shot went 262 yards to the native area and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Rodgers to 4 over for the round.