Patrick Reed putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Patrick Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reed's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
