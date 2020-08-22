  • Patrick Reed putts well in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.