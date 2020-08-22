In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McNealy finished his round tied for 56th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, Tyrrell Hatton, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Maverick McNealy's 110 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, McNealy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McNealy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

McNealy tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McNealy's 113 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.