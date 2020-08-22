In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matthew Wolff hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 60th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 4th at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wolff hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wolff hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Wolff's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wolff hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th. This moved Wolff to 6 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Wolff hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolff at 7 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Wolff's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Wolff's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 7 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 6 over for the round.