-
-
Matt Kuchar shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 22, 2020
Matt Kuchar hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 20th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 208-yard par-3 third, Kuchar hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
At the 516-yard par-4 14th, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kuchar's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.