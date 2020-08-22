In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matt Jones hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round in 70th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Jones hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Jones chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Jones's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Jones's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jones hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Jones tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 530-yard par-5 18th, Jones's tee shot went 336 yards to the native area, his second shot went 157 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 83 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.