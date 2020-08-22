In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Mark Hubbard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 42nd at 7 under; Cameron Davis and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Charley Hoffman is in 3rd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Hubbard's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Hubbard had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hubbard at 5 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.