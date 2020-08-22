Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 13th at 11 under Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 18 under, Harris English is in 2nd at 16 under, and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Hughes at 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Hughes went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at 3 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Hughes's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 13th, after his drive went to the native area Hughes stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Hughes hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.