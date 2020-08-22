In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day in 4th at 15 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 22 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Oosthuizen at 1 under for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Oosthuizen's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.